Sick Riffs: Luke Gruntz teaches you the pitch-shifted ferocity behind cleopatrick's bernard trigger

Sick Riffs #54: In today's episode, guitarist of Canadian garage-rock duo cleopatrick joins Guitar World to teach you riff-hungry bunch how to play the outro riff to bernard trigger, taken from the band's 2018 EP the boys. Here's a prime opportunity to practice your accuracy, as the riff will have you up and down the fretboard quickly and constantly.

Gruntz plays a 2011 Gibson SG standard electric guitar with custom wound McNelly pickups through a pedalboard consisting of a EarthQuaker Cloven Hoof Fuzz and a DigiTech Whammy pedal.

"Cleopatrick were meant to be on tour with Grandson, but that was obviously postponed due to COVID-19," says Gruntz.

"It could have been a much more financially devastating twist for us, but fortunately, we weren’t in the middle of any big releases or tours. Though, so many of our friends and peers weren’t so lucky.

"This is an incredibly tough time for artists, and industry alike - but if we all look out for each other, I know we can pull through."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.