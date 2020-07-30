Sick Riffs: Matt 'Real Bad' Rogers teaches you the powerchord chug-fest of Deez Nuts' You Gotta Feel Me

Sick Riffs #92: If you're a fan of hardcore, you're bound to have come across Deez Nuts. The group's 2019 album You Got Me Fucked Up contains some of their catchiest hooks, heaviest riffs and anthemic hits to date, and it is our pleasure to bring you a Sick Riff courtesy of guitarist Matt 'Real Bad' Rogers.

He joins us today to teach you the riff behind the record's fourth track, You Gotta Feel Me - and it's a cornucopia of drop-tuned powerchords and chug.

Rogers plays a humbucker-loaded Fender Jaguar electric guitar through a Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 100 amp. His pedalboard consists of a noise suppressor, an Ibanez Tube Screamer overdrive and a Boss tuner.

"I knew the coronavirus was serious the same night I learned that the DN tour was cancelled," he says. "I was home and had a fill-in, but was scheduled to meet up with the tour on a Wednesday. The Friday before that I learned that Alex, our drummer, had to fly home and that tour was ending.

"I was also scheduled to move house April 1, but with no stable income from any direction, [I've] moved back in with my mom for the time being.

"I’m very ready to get the ball rolling again, back to work, and back on tour. Thank you for having me in this feature - I always love Guitar World and it’s an honor! Everyone stay safe, wear your masks and listen to the rules! Flatten the curve, ya heard?!"

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.