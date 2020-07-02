Sick Riffs: Piotr Turek teaches you the palm-muted sludge onslaught of Telepathy's Pariah

Sick Riffs #72: If you're a chug-keen player, today's Sick Riff is most certainly for you. Piotr Turek of Polish/English four-piece Telepathy joins us to show you one of the main riffs of Pariah, from the band's latest album, Burn Embrace. This one's tuned to BEDGBE, and is a great chance for you to practice your palm-muting chops.

Turek wields a Custom Epiphone Explorer electric guitar fitted with custom-wound Bare Knuckle Stockholm pickups through a AmpliTube 4 digital amp modeler, which is emulating a Clean Marshall JCM800 amp.

"Having already begun the release campaign for our new album Burn Embrace, we had no real choice to postpone the albums release," the band say. "We didn't want to keep our fans waiting longer than they had to. We had booked the UK release tour for the week of release, March 27th, and sadly had to postpone all these dates to December.

"Aside from the obvious financial implications, we were so looking forward to sharing these special shows with everyone.

"Some of the band have day jobs working in the homeless outreach sector, and are still working, doing their best to help people, while some of us were employed in the hospitality sector between tours.

"At the moment we are busying ourselves demoing new ideas at home with small studio setups, to keep us somewhat sane! We have a full year of touring plans hanging in the balance, which we are hoping can happen, but the most important thing at the moment is that everyone stays safe, healthy and ready to come back stronger."

Support Telepathy

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.