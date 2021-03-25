Signed guitars from Bon Jovi, Kiss and Ghost headline massive auction to benefit Roadie Relief

A huge fundraiser featuring personally signed electric guitars from Kiss’s Tommy Thayer, Bon Jovi’s Phil X and Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV, among other pieces of music memorabilia, is being launched to benefit Roadie Relief.

Founded by Chad Ward, Roadie Relief works to provide ongoing support to live event workers struggling financially as a result of work stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser has been organized with 32auctions.com.

Among the many items on offer include a Tommy Thayer-signed signature series Epiphone Les Paul, a Phil X-signed Gibson Les Paul Jr. and a Papa Emeritus IV-signed Hagstrom Phantom.

Image 1 of 5 Tommy Thayer-signed signature series Epiphone Les Paul (Image credit: 32auctions) Image 2 of 5 Phil X-signed Gibson Les Paul Jr. (Image credit: 32auctions) Image 3 of 5 Papa Emeritus IV-signed Hagstrom Phantom (Image credit: 32auctions) Image 4 of 5 custom handmade "Couch Riffs" electric (Image credit: 32auctions) Image 5 of 5 Steve Stevens-signed J. Rockett Audio Rockaway Archer overdrive EQ pedal and guitar pics (Image credit: 32auctions)

Also up for sale are a Steve Stevens-signed J. Rockett Audio Rockaway Archer overdrive EQ guitar pedal and guitar pics; a PRS SE Custom 24-08; a custom handmade guitar used on episodes of Couch Riffs; a Darkglass Electronics 500 v1 bass amp; and a Daredevil Almighty Bass pedal.

Non-guitar items, meanwhile, include a Taylor Hawkins piano black Gretsch drum kit used at Wembley Stadium in 2008 with the Foo Fighters, along with an All Access laminate from the show; a Metallica bundle including a show poster, a pair of Lars Ulrich's used drum sticks and one of Ulrich’s custom snare drum heads; and five different Faith No More bundles that have a signed poster, guitar picks and an after-show pass.

The auction is live now and ends April 14. For a full list of items, head to 32auctions.com.