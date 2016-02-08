Simo Premiere "Long May You Sail" Music Video

Nashville power trio Simo—featuring breakout guitarist J.D. Simo—have teamed with GuitarWorld.com to premiere a new music video.

Check out "Long May You Sail," a track from Let Love Show the Way, Simo's second full length album (and first on Mascot Label Group). It was released January 29.

"'Long May You Sail' is about hope, love and positive feelings toward others and their future," says singer-guitarist J.D. Simo. "May we all sail on, and long may we all sail together.”

Let Love Show the Way is the first album ever recorded at the Allman Brothers Band's communal Sixties home, the Big House. J.D. even played Duane Allman’s 1957 gold-top Les Paul on every song on the album. This is the same guitar heard on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums and Derek and the Dominoes’ “Layla.” J.D. is now part of an elite group of guitarists—including Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes and Nels Cline—who share the rare honor of having wielded this instrument. Simo is rounded out by J.D.'s longtime drummer, Adam Abrashoff, and bassist Elad Shapiro.

By the way, if the name J.D. Simo sounds familiar to GuitarWorld.com readers, it might be because of this 2014 story: "Is JD Simo the Best Guitarist in Nashville?"

J.D. has been making waves in Nashville lately, where he was a highly sought after session guitarist before forming his own band. He's definitely one of the premiere up-and-coming guitarists, so be sure to keep an eye on him.

Simo are on a full U.S. tour right now. You can check out the dates here.

For more about Simo, follow along on Facebook and visit simo.fm. While you're at it, catch JD's vintage-gear blog at jdsvintageguitarcorner.tumblr.com.