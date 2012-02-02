Six Feet Under Wrapping Up Work on New Album

Six Feet Under are wrapping up work on their as-yet-untitled new album, which is tentatively due later this year.

Writing on Twitter, vocalist Chris Barnes offered the following update: "The new SFU cd is sounding fucking unbelievable!!!!! Mix almost done!! @audiohammer with @MarkLewis720 gettin brutal with it!!!"

Deciphering the Twitter talk for those of you less social-media inclined, the band are currently mixing the album at Audiohammer Studios in orlando, Florida with producer/engineer Mark Lewis.

Six Feet Under's last release was 2008's Death Rituals.