Sixx A.M. have just premiered an acoustic version of their song "Lies of the Beautiful People" over at Metal Sucks. You can listen to the song here.

"Lies of the Beautiful People" is taken from Sixx A.M.'s sophomore album, This Is Gonna Hurt, which was released earlier this year alongside Nikki Sixx's new book of the same name.

In a recent interview, Sixx talks about the current state of Motley Crue and admits to being "a rock and roll snob." Click here to read more.