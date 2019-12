Sixx:A.M. have hust premiered their new video for their song "This Is Gonna Hurt." You can check out the video below.

"This Is Gonna Hurt" is the title track off the band's new album, and also the title of the new book from Nikki Sixx, which was released back in April of this year.

We recently caught up with Sixx:A.M./Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba to talk about both bands, and the latest happening in "Ashbaland." You can read the full interview here.