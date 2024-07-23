“At the end of the day, back in ’88, when I was in the studio singing Youth Gone Wild, I was making a record that I loved myself”: Sebastian Bach recruits his 11-year-old stepson on guitar for a rendition of the Skid Row classic

Bach recruited his young stepson Trace on guitar and his son Paris on drums for a searing run-through of the Skid Row hit

Sebastian Bach performs at August Hall on December 6, 2021 in San Francisco, California
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Skid Row's Sebastian Bach has continued the family's musical legacy by recruiting his 11-year-old stepson Trace and his 35-year-old son Paris on guitar and drums respectively for a performance of the Skid Row hit Youth Gone Wild. The performance took place during Bach's concert earlier this week (July 20) at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In videos captured by fans, Bach can be seen saying: “I dedicate this to everyone who's been rockin' and rollin' with us for 35 years. There's my boy Trace on guitar,” before launching into Youth Gone Wild. The young Trace played a Dean Dimebag Darrell signature guitar and ripped through the rendition, impressing fans with his talent.

