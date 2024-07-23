“At the end of the day, back in ’88, when I was in the studio singing Youth Gone Wild, I was making a record that I loved myself”: Sebastian Bach recruits his 11-year-old stepson on guitar for a rendition of the Skid Row classic

Skid Row's Sebastian Bach has continued the family's musical legacy by recruiting his 11-year-old stepson Trace and his 35-year-old son Paris on guitar and drums respectively for a performance of the Skid Row hit Youth Gone Wild. The performance took place during Bach's concert earlier this week (July 20) at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In videos captured by fans, Bach can be seen saying: “I dedicate this to everyone who's been rockin' and rollin' with us for 35 years. There's my boy Trace on guitar,” before launching into Youth Gone Wild. The young Trace played a Dean Dimebag Darrell signature guitar and ripped through the rendition, impressing fans with his talent.

Bach made his comeback this year with a new album, Child Within the Man, after a ten-year hiatus between releases.

In an interview with The Big Takeover, Bach talked about his new album: “I’m into quality, not quantity, in everything in life. And this record is designed to fit in the catalog with the other records that I put out starting in ’89 with the first Skid Row record, which is now 35 years old.

“Any record that has my name on it, I have to say, people are gonna compare this new one to that one, so it better be fucking good, man. But at the end of the day, back in ’88, when I was in the studio singing 18 and Life and Youth Gone Wild, I was making a record that I loved myself.”

He continued, “And that is what Child Within the Man is 100 percent, if not even more, because my real inspiration for this album is my own vinyl collection. I have, like, rooms full of vinyl, and the albums I love the most by far are the ’70s records.

“And I said, ‘Dude, why don’t you try to make your own record that [sounds like it] came from the 70s?’ I know that’s impossible, but I tried to make a record that fit in with my favorite records in my collection.”

Bach has recently wrapped up his tour supporting Child Within the Man but has two concerts scheduled for September 20 and September 28, supporting Ace Frehley in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Tesla in Mashantucket, Connecticut.