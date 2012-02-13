Slash Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Slash has just announced a run of U.S. tour dates for this coming May in support of his upcoming second solo album. All of the dates for the tour -- which kicks off May 3 in Baltiomore -- can be seen below.

The former Guns N' Roses guitarist is currently in the mixing stages of completing his as-yet-untitled new album, which is due out May 22 on his own Dik Hayd International Label.

"Myles and I basically collaborated on the new material," said Slash of his new album. "The main thing is we wrote these songs together which is a big difference from the last album where I wrote each song with all of the different collaborators. The whole creative nucleus is between Myles and me. On top of this, the whole rhythm section of Brent and Todd brings something to the table and changes the dynamic completely from the last record--it’s much more cohesive."

Slash 2012 Tour Dates:

May 03 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

May 05 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion, Rockingham Speedway

May 07 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

May 10 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

May 12 - Kansas City MO - Liberty Memorial Park

May 13 - Indianola, IA - National Balloon Classic Field

May 14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Brick

May 16 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Orbit Room

May 19 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range, Columbus Crew Stadium

May 20 - Camden, NJ - Susquehanna Bank Center

May 25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

May 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino