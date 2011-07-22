Slash: Playing Guns N' Roses Songs Still "A Lot of Fun"

While Slash has recently seemed reluctant to talk much about his former band, the guitarist has stated in a recent interview that he still enjoys playing Guns N' Roses songs live.

Speaking to Absolute Classic Rock, Slash said "Playing the Guns stuff is a lot of fun for me because, for a long time, with the exception of 'It's So Easy' and 'Mr. Brownstone' and various different bands, I didn't play any Guns N' Roses material, especially not in Velvet Revolver because it just wasn't the thing to do."

As previously reported, Slash recently wrote and played on a song for the upcoming Disney movie, Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension. You can hear the track here.