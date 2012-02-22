Slash on Possible Guns N' Roses Reunion at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: "I Have No Idea What’s Going On"

It was a given that after it had been announced that Guns N' Roses would be inducted into the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year that the rumor mill would immediately start up around a possible reunion of the classic Guns lineup.

The latest person to stoke those fires is Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed, who has been a member of the band since 1991. Speaking to Billboard, Reed said "I know that all the original band is going to be there, I don’t know exactly what’s going to go down. It’s one of those things I’m sure will all come together and be really cool. I’m just going to go in with a good attitude and a clear head and a grateful heart.”

While Axl appears to be on good terms with Duff McKagan and Izzy Stradlin, the rocky relationship between Axl and Slash remains the major hurdle in a true Guns N' Roses reunion.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the guitarist recently appeared on Washington D.C.'s DC101 and was asked about the possibility of a reunion at the induction ceremony in April.

“I know that there’s a lot of rumor about it, as always when it comes to GNR, out there on the Internet and stuff," said Slash, "but as it stands right this second, I have no idea what’s going on."

While Axl and Slash haven't been on speaking terms for years, I find it noteworthy that Slash did wish Axl Rose a "happy birthday" via Twitter earlier this month, although he did only refer to him as "the redhead." Still, it's a step in the right direction...