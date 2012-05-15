Slash Premieres "You're A Lie" Music Video, New Album Streaming Online

Just a week ahead of the release of his new album, Apocalyptic Love, Slash just debuted the official music video for the track "You're a Lie." Check it out below.

On top of that, Slash is currently streaming his sophomore solo album in full over at Rolling Stone. Listen here.

The former Guns N' Roses guitarist will be playing a sold-out show at New York's Irving Plaza on May 22 to celebrate the release of Apocalyptic Love. Fans not able to attend will be happy to know that the show will be live streamed, and we'll have that for you right here on GuitarWorld.com next Tuesday night.

Apocalyptic Love is out May 22.