Slash Releases Special Song, Music Video to Benefit Charity

To benefit the Los Angeles Youth Network, Slash has just released a special mix of his song "Gotten," along with a star-studded music video. You can watch both the video and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Gotten" below.

According to the official press release, the video features appearances by Amanda “AJ” Milchalka (“Hellcats,” Super 8), Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”), Clifton Collins Jr. (Traffic, Capote), Jacob Vargas (Next Friday, Traffic), Sevier Crespo (Fast Lane) and Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), and more.

Fans can also make a donation to the LAYN, a nonprofit which offers aid to runaway and homeless youth in the Los Angeles area, by download a copy of the new mix of "Gotten" here.

"Gotten" features Maroon 5's Adam Levine on vocals, and appeared on Slash's debut solo album back in 2010.

Slash will releases his second solo album, Apocalyptic Love, on May 22.