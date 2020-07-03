Slash reveals he’s writing new music and recording demos for Guns N’ Roses

Slash recently spoke with Sweetwater for the music retailer’s GearFest 2020, and during the conversation the electric guitar player revealed that while he’s been home quarantining like the rest of us, he’s also been working on new material for Guns N’ Roses.

"I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own,” Slash told Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott.

“I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl, and I've been doing stuff like that. So we've been getting some work done that way.

"But I haven't been doing much else. I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artist and whatnot. I'm basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns.”

As for how he’s been keeping his chops up while at home?

“Recording’s a good tool for keeping your chops up because obviously whatever it is that you’re playing has to be good enough to be able to be permanent," Slash said.

“I play a lot anyway and I’m spending a lot of time writing so it keeps me on my toes. It’s not as physical or as fast paced or by-the-seat-of-your-pants so to speak as playing live is, but I do manage to keep it all going.”

The new material would be Slash’s first original recorded music with Guns N’ Roses since 1991’s Use Your Illusion records.

Until then, check out our primer on how to nail the top-hatted one’s tone from Gn'R’s classic Welcome to the Jungle.