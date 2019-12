Everyone's favorite top-hat-wearing axeslinger is now streaming his new live album, Made In Stoke 24/7/11, online. You can check out the full stream of the album here.

Made In Stoke 24/7/11 was recorded in July at Slash's first-ever show in Stoke-on-Trent, England, the town where he lived until he was 5. There will also be an accompanying DVD release of the performance.

Slash is currently in pre-production for a new solo album, which should hit shelves sometime next year.