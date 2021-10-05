Slash reckons his upcoming album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators is “the best one we’ve done so far”

Last month, Myles Kennedy confirmed that work had finally been completed on a new Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators record, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Living The Dream.

Now, the hype train has well and truly left the station thanks to a new teaser video that sees the Gibson Les Paul-wielding, top hat-toting ace dub the upcoming effort the “best one we've done so far”.

The 13-second social media clip sees Slash and Kennedy flanked by their fellow co-Conspirators – bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and electric guitar player Frank Sidoris – and is attached with the tag: “Coming soon.”

“I think the record itself is probably the best one we've done so far,” Slash teased. “We're showing no signs of slowing down.”

Slash’s comments come after Kennedy’s conversation with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio earlier this year, during which he teased the upcoming record will have a “live vibe” to it that “harks back” to the old-school style of studio recording.

“The thing about the record is that it's got a live vibe to it,” Kennedy commented. “It was a record that was recorded in kind of an old-school way.

“So, with that said, without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up,” he continued. “So, it was fun. It was a fun record to make.”

Kennedy also speculated that the upcoming offering will be released “early next year” – a claim that has now been backed up by the clip’s vague “Coming Soon” caption – and announced the album is officially “in the can”.

The as-yet-unnamed album will be released via Gibson Records, the guitar giant’s newly established record label, which was launched in a bid to support and nurture its own roster of artists and guitarists.

It will be Slash’s fifth solo album and the fourth to feature Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, who have previously featured on Apocalyptic Love (2012), World On Fire (2014) and Living The Dream (2018).