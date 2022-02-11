Slash – The Return Of The Guitar Hero: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

The new issue of Total Guitar is on sale now! Click here to purchase your copy

Cover Feature: The Return Of The Guitar Hero

TG speaks to the Guns N' Roses legend ahead of new Conspirators release, '4', as he talks about writing and recording, using less gain in his tone, his love of the Gibson Flying V, and why he’d rather “keep it rock ’n’ roll” than conform to what’s popular. We uncover some of the lesser-known highlights of Slash’s $2 million guitar collection, and take you through some trademark Slash-style playing techniques. We’ve even produced three awesome GN’R video lessons for you.

Interviews

Yard Act

Yard Act are the most talked-about new band in the UK. Guitarist Sam Shjipstone and singer James Smith reveal the origins of their unconventional post-punk sound

Alt-J

Joe Newman has led alt-J to worldwide success, but has always focused on songwriting first – guitar playing second. Until now...

Zakk Wylde

He plays heavy with Black Label Society and Ozzy, but Zakk Wylde is inspired by the emotion in blues and “pentatonic insanity” of jazz fusion

Black Country, New Road

After their surprise top 5 debut album, Black Country, New Road deliver a more melodic follow-up. But as guitarist Luke Mark says: “I insisted on being louder than everyone else!”

Cory Wong

Funk master Cory Wong is all about the groove. But on his new album with Vulfpeck, he’s also rocking out. As he says: “I got to be a little more Eddie Van Halen!”

Robben Ford

He's a master craftsman who has played for legends such as Miles Davis and Joni Mitchell, and created a series of brilliant solo albums. For Robben Ford, on golden rule applies: "Tone has always been number one to me."

Learn To Play

Santana – Samba Pa Ti

Bill Withers – Use Me

Taylor Swift – Willow

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Reviews

PRS SE Silver Sky

Epiphone 1961 Les Paul SG Standard

Fender Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

Funny Little Boxes 1991 Drive

Plus!

10 Things Every Novice Guitarist Needs To Know

