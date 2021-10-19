Slash to release new song with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The River is Rising, this Friday

Slash will release a brand-new single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The River is Rising, this Friday (October 22).

The track will be the band's first new material since signing to the new Gibson Records label back in July, and the debut single from their upcoming LP, which Slash describes as “the best one we've done so far”.

“This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks,” Slash says of the new song in a new teaser clip posted to social media. “And we also did the vocals live as well.”

He continues: “The record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment – and that's what we were going for.”

“This one's pretty much a live record, from my standpoint,” adds vocalist Myles Kennedy. “You're just trying to document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way.”

Earlier this month, Kennedy spoke more on the forthcoming album: “Without giving too much away, it definitely has a bit of that energy and that vibe that a lot of us listened to growing up... It was a fun record to make.”

Though the LP currently has no title or official release date, Kennedy said it would be coming “early next year”.

It will be Slash's fifth solo outing overall, and fourth to feature Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators after Apocalyptic Love (2012), World On Fire (2014) and Living the Dream (2018).

The new track will follow fresh material from Guns N' Roses, who recently released two new singles, Absurd and Hard Skool. Both songs will feature on the band's upcoming four-track Hard Skool EP.