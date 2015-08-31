Slayer Premiere New Song, "Cast the First Stone"

Slayer have premiered a new song, "Cast the First Stone," and you can hear it below.

The song will be featured on the band's upcoming album, Repentless.

If you like "Cast the First Stone," you're in luck. The song is available as a free download via Adult Swim Singles.

Earlier this year, Slayer's Kerry King told Rolling Stone that he got the idea for the song while walking around Athens, thinking about all of the clashes that took place there over the centuries. "It's just about battle, not a particular battle," he said. "You cast the first stone, I'm gonna win."