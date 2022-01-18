Slipknot announce 2022 Knotfest Roadshow North American tour

Metal titans Slipknot have announced the 2022 iteration of their Knotfest Roadshow tour.
The 38-date North American jaunt is split into two legs, the first of which will run from March 16 through April 17, and will feature In This Moment and Jinjer as opening acts. The second will run from May 18 to June 18, and will feature Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 as openers.
“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture," said Slipknot's percussionist, backing vocalist and co-founder, Shawn Crahan, in a statement. "Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”
“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the States, with 2 different, exciting packages," added the band's frontman, Corey Taylor. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”
2021 saw the Iowa nine-piece release a chaotic comeback single, The Chapeltown Rag. Their first new music since the 2019 full-length, We Are Not Your Kind, the song sought to recreate the “frenetic” sound of their first two albums, Slipknot and Iowa.
It's the first volley from the band's as-yet-untitled, forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive at some point in 2022.
Tickets for all Knotfest Roadshow dates are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, January 21. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.
For tickets and more info, stop by the Knotfest Roadshow website.
2022 Knotfest Roadshow – Leg 1:
March 16 – Fargo, N.D., FARGODOME
March 18 – Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center
March 19 – Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena
March 22 – Memphis, Tenn., FedExForum
March 23 – Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
March 25 – North Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 – Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand Theatre
March 29 – Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C., North Charleston Coliseum
April 1 – Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 2 – Reading, Pa., Santander Arena
April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 6 – Green Bay, Wis., Resch Center
April 7 – Peoria, Ill., Peoria Civic Center
April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn., Target Center
April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre
April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan, Brandt Centre
April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre
April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place
April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
2022 Knotfest Roadshow – Leg 2:
May 18 – University Park, Pa., Bryce Jordan Center
May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
May 21 – Providence, R.I., Dunkin' Donuts Center
May 22 – Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena
May 24 – Albany, N.Y., MVP Arena
May 26 – Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre
May 28 – Québec, Quebec, Videotron Centre
May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre
May 30 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage
June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Heritage Bank Center
June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena
June 4 – East Troy, Wis., Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 5 – Moline, Ill., TaxSlayer Center
June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan., Azura Amphitheater
June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo., The Broadmoor World Arena
June 11 – Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center
June 13 – Seattle, Wash., Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev., MGM Garden Arena
June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre