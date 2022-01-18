Slipknot announce 2022 Knotfest Roadshow North American tour

Metal titans Slipknot have announced the 2022 iteration of their Knotfest Roadshow tour.

The 38-date North American jaunt is split into two legs, the first of which will run from March 16 through April 17, and will feature In This Moment and Jinjer as opening acts. The second will run from May 18 to June 18, and will feature Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 as openers.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture," said Slipknot's percussionist, backing vocalist and co-founder, Shawn Crahan, in a statement. "Get ready for a brand new experience. See you soon.”

“Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the States, with 2 different, exciting packages," added the band's frontman, Corey Taylor. "Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be.”

2021 saw the Iowa nine-piece release a chaotic comeback single, The Chapeltown Rag. Their first new music since the 2019 full-length, We Are Not Your Kind, the song sought to recreate the “frenetic” sound of their first two albums, Slipknot and Iowa.

It's the first volley from the band's as-yet-untitled, forthcoming album, which is expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

(Image credit: Slipknot)

Tickets for all Knotfest Roadshow dates are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, January 21. You can check out the band's full itinerary below.

For tickets and more info, stop by the Knotfest Roadshow website.

2022 Knotfest Roadshow – Leg 1:

March 16 – Fargo, N.D., FARGODOME

March 18 – Omaha, Neb., CHI Health Center

March 19 – Wichita, Kan., INTRUST Bank Arena

March 22 – Memphis, Tenn., FedExForum

March 23 – Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center

March 25 – North Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 – Durant, Okla., Choctaw Grand Theatre

March 29 – Birmingham, Ala., Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C., North Charleston Coliseum

April 1 – Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 2 – Reading, Pa., Santander Arena

April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 6 – Green Bay, Wis., Resch Center

April 7 – Peoria, Ill., Peoria Civic Center

April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn., Target Center

April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Life Centre

April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan, Brandt Centre

April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, SaskTel Centre

April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta, Rogers Place

April 17 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

2022 Knotfest Roadshow – Leg 2:

May 18 – University Park, Pa., Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center

May 21 – Providence, R.I., Dunkin' Donuts Center

May 22 – Manchester, N.H., SNHU Arena

May 24 – Albany, N.Y., MVP Arena

May 26 – Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre

May 28 – Québec, Quebec, Videotron Centre

May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 – Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage

June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio, Heritage Bank Center

June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich., Van Andel Arena

June 4 – East Troy, Wis., Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 5 – Moline, Ill., TaxSlayer Center

June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan., Azura Amphitheater

June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo., The Broadmoor World Arena

June 11 – Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center

June 13 – Seattle, Wash., Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash., RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev., MGM Garden Arena

June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif., North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre