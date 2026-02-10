“Chino said, ‘Guitar?’ He looked over at his bandmates and smiled”: Deftones invite superfan onstage to play in front of sold-out arena crowd

News
By published

The fan seized his moment under the stage lights to play 7 Words alongside Chino Moreno and co

Deftones playing with Polish fan Kacper in Poland 2026
(Image credit: SOBER1Z YouTube)

A Deftones fan’s dreams have come true as he got to perform 7 Words with the band after holding up a sign during a recent show in Poland.

The nu metal heavyweights are currently on the road supporting their latest album, private music, and a fan got his moment in the spotlight at the Atlas Arena in Lódz, Poland.

According to information sourced by The PRP, a guitarist named Kacper held up a sign throughout the band’s set at the 10,000-capacity venue on February 5, imploring them to let him play a song with the six-time Grammy nominees.

Vocalist Chino Moreno, having spotted the sign, asked the guitarist what song he’d ike to play.

“The kid did the gesture for guitar solos, to which Chino joked, ‘saxophone?’,” one fan reports. “And then Chino said, ‘Guitar?’ He looked over at his bandmates and smiled and said ‘We’ll see.’”

“Okay, so it starts in F# major,” Moreno jokingly explains, before ramping up the crowd even more.

Deftones (with fan on guitar) LIVE 7 Words - Łódź, Atlas Arena, Polska 2026 - YouTube Deftones (with fan on guitar) LIVE 7 Words - Łódź, Atlas Arena, Polska 2026 - YouTube
Watch On

Playing in front of a sold-out arena might prove too much for some, but Kacper locks effortlessly with drummer Abe Cunningham and interacts with touring members Lance Jackman (guitar) and Fred Sablan (bass) throughout. Why their main guitarist, Stephen Carpenter, doesn’t tour overseas with the band remains a mystery to Moreno and the fanbase.

The guitarist looks in utter disbelief as the song comes to a close, and he gets a hero’s reception as the house lights illuminate the venue, which is in full voice.

In related news, Moreno recently recalled the less-than-smooth sailing of writing 200’s seminal LP, White Pony.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.