“Chino said, ‘Guitar?’ He looked over at his bandmates and smiled”: Deftones invite superfan onstage to play in front of sold-out arena crowd

A Deftones fan’s dreams have come true as he got to perform 7 Words with the band after holding up a sign during a recent show in Poland.

The nu metal heavyweights are currently on the road supporting their latest album, private music, and a fan got his moment in the spotlight at the Atlas Arena in Lódz, Poland.

According to information sourced by The PRP, a guitarist named Kacper held up a sign throughout the band’s set at the 10,000-capacity venue on February 5, imploring them to let him play a song with the six-time Grammy nominees.

Vocalist Chino Moreno, having spotted the sign, asked the guitarist what song he’d ike to play.

“The kid did the gesture for guitar solos, to which Chino joked, ‘saxophone?’,” one fan reports. “And then Chino said, ‘Guitar?’ He looked over at his bandmates and smiled and said ‘We’ll see.’”

He had to be patient, but as the band looked to close out their 20-song set, they pulled Kacper from the crowd to play 7 Words, from the 1995 album, Adrenaline.

To the sounds of a raucous crowd, Kacper embraced Moreno as he stepped onto the stage, before being handed the singer's Gibson SG by a guitar tech.

“Okay, so it starts in F# major,” Moreno jokingly explains, before ramping up the crowd even more.

Deftones (with fan on guitar) LIVE 7 Words - Łódź, Atlas Arena, Polska 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Playing in front of a sold-out arena might prove too much for some, but Kacper locks effortlessly with drummer Abe Cunningham and interacts with touring members Lance Jackman (guitar) and Fred Sablan (bass) throughout. Why their main guitarist, Stephen Carpenter, doesn’t tour overseas with the band remains a mystery to Moreno and the fanbase.

The guitarist looks in utter disbelief as the song comes to a close, and he gets a hero’s reception as the house lights illuminate the venue, which is in full voice.

