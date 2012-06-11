Slipknot Officially Announce 'Antennas to Hell' Best-Of Collection

After nearly a week of teaser videos, Slipknot have officially announced that they will release a new best-of compilation titled Antennas to Hell on July 24.
The release is part of a busy summer for the masked metal band, as they will not only be headlining this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, but also putting on their first-ever music festival, Knotfest, which is scheduled for August.
The inaugural two-day run of Knotfest will feature performances from Lamb of God, Cannibal Corpse, Serj Tankian, Dethklok and more.
Antennas to Hell will also feature a bonus CD featuring the band's complete live performance from 2009's Download festival.
Track Listing:
- 1. (sic)
- 2. Eyeless
- 3. Wait And Bleed
- 4. Spit It Out
- 5. Surfacing
- 6. People = Shit
- 7. Disasterpiece
- 8. Left Behind
- 9. My Plague (New Abuse Mix)
- 10. The Heretic Anthem (live)
- 11. Purity (live)
- 12. Pulse Of The Maggots
- 13. Duality
- 14. Before I Forget
- 15. Vermilion
- 16. Sulfur
- 17. Psychosocial
- 18. Dead Memories
- 19. Snuff
Bonus CD: (sic)nesses: Live At The Download Festival, 2009
1. (sic)
2. Eyeless
3. Wait And Bleed
4. Get This
5. Before I Forget
6. Sulfur
7. The Blister Exists
8. Dead Memories
9. Left Behind
10. Disasterpiece
11. Vermilion
12. Everything Ends
13. Psychosocial
14. Duality
15. People = Shit
16. Surfacing
17. Spit It Out
