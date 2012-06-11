Slipknot Officially Announce 'Antennas to Hell' Best-Of Collection

After nearly a week of teaser videos, Slipknot have officially announced that they will release a new best-of compilation titled Antennas to Hell on July 24.

The release is part of a busy summer for the masked metal band, as they will not only be headlining this year's Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, but also putting on their first-ever music festival, Knotfest, which is scheduled for August.

The inaugural two-day run of Knotfest will feature performances from Lamb of God, Cannibal Corpse, Serj Tankian, Dethklok and more.

Antennas to Hell will also feature a bonus CD featuring the band's complete live performance from 2009's Download festival.

Track Listing:

1. (sic)

2. Eyeless

3. Wait And Bleed

4. Spit It Out

5. Surfacing

6. People = Shit

7. Disasterpiece

8. Left Behind

9. My Plague (New Abuse Mix)

10. The Heretic Anthem (live)

11. Purity (live)

12. Pulse Of The Maggots

13. Duality

14. Before I Forget

15. Vermilion

16. Sulfur

17. Psychosocial

18. Dead Memories

19. Snuff

Bonus CD: (sic)nesses: Live At The Download Festival, 2009

1. (sic)

2. Eyeless

3. Wait And Bleed

4. Get This

5. Before I Forget

6. Sulfur

7. The Blister Exists

8. Dead Memories

9. Left Behind

10. Disasterpiece

11. Vermilion

12. Everything Ends

13. Psychosocial

14. Duality

15. People = Shit

16. Surfacing

17. Spit It Out

