Smashing Pumpkins Announce Remasters, New Album

Starting this fall, EMI Music will honor the legacy of The Smashing Pumpkins by issuing the band's 1991 to 2000 catalog in deluxe, fully remastered formats. Each reissue will include bonus material.

The series will kick off with 1991's "Gish," 1993’s "Siamese Dream" and the 1994 compilation album "Pisces Iscariot." The series continues in 2012 with 1995’s nine-times-platinum double album "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," 1996’s five-disc box set "The Aeroplane Flies High" and 1998’s "Adore."

In 2013, their 2000 albums "Machina/The Machines of God" and "Machina II: The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music" will be unified into one package. A best-of compilation also will be released in 2013.

This news comes as The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will head into the studio in May to record "Oceania" -- “an album within an album” -- as part of their in-progress, 44-song work "Teargarden By Kaleidyscope," nine songs of which have already been released online for free (with two EPs available in stores).

The 10 new songs from "Oceania" will be released online at once in September. The band is also eyeing a possible return to the road in August. Meanwhile, the band will release one more song (“Owata”) next week from "Teargarden By Kaleidyscope" before they take a break to record "Oceania."

For song downloads and more info, visit smashingpumpkins.com.