Smashing Pumpkins’ 'Pisces Iscariot' to Be Reissued July 17

EMI will reissue The Smashing Pumpkins' Pisces Iscariot album July 17 in North America and July 16 internationally.

The album, which originally was released in 1994, reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan has described Pisces as “a collection of odds and orphans from the dusky realms of Pumpkinland,” or so he wrote in the album’s original liner notes under the pen-name David Wild. The album, which broke down boundaries between alternative rock and pop, marked an early success for the band.

Pisces Iscariot is being released as a deluxe physical album (including a live DVD and a copy of the first demo by the Pumpkins), deluxe digital, standard physical, digital and 180g vinyl.

Oceania, their newest album, is “album within an album," part of the Pumpkins’ 44-song work-in-progress, Teargarden By Kaleidyscope. The record, which was released June 19, features Corgan, guitarist Jeff Schroeder, drummer Mike Byrne and bassist Nicole Fiorentino.