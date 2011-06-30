Smashing Pumpkins Release Music Video for "Owata"

Almost entirely unannounced, Smashing Pumpkins have released a new music video for the track "Owata." The track itself is the 10th song released as part of the colossal 44-track effort titled Teargarden By Kaleidyscope.

The track was discovered by fans on Yahoo! Music before the band acknowledged the video's release via their Twitter account.

The "Owata" video features wrestlers Cheerleader Melissa, Shelly Martinez and Raven and, according to a prior press release, is the first-ever video to be filmed with the Red Epic M camera, which is also now being utilized by James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic) and Peter Jackson Lord of the Rings, King Kong.)

Corgan expressed the band's excitement at being on the cutting edge of technology, saying: “I have waited and waited to make the right video for the right song on Teargarden … , so I’m really excited that we are coming at this aggressively with the newest technology that’s out there. With the concept we have at hand, which is based on brutal Japanese style of women’s wrestling, we’ll need to get super clear close-ups to tell the story properly.”

You can check out the video/short film for "Owata" below. You may also want to check out the new commercial for the forthcoming Smashing Pumpkins album, Oceania. The short clip stars basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar. You can view the commercial for Oceaniahere.