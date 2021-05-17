Smooth Hound Innovations debuts the Siva, a Helix-style multi-FX and amp modeler with built-in wireless system

British wireless guitar system specialist Smooth Hound Innovations has unveiled its own take on the amp-modeling multi-effects platform, the Siva.

Sharing a series of similarities with Line 6’s benchmark modeler Helix, as well as the Neural DSP Quad Cortex, the Cambridge-based brand’s own take on the all-in-one stompbox offers up an abundance of amp simulations, overdrive and fuzz sounds, modulation effects and other tone-sculpting appointments.

The Siva, which has a built-in wireless system, is described as a “virtual analog” unit due to its component-by-component reproduction of original fuzz and effects circuits, with the hope that simulating every circuit node will result in “authentic tone and characteristics”.

It is also said that the intelligent circuitry will allow for more realistic reactions between effects, with genuine tones reacting to nuances in playing such as volume and touch.

The interface itself sports a minimalist, matte black housing made from steel, and features eight footswitches with dedicated LED lights and a digital control screen for curating your effect combinations.

Under the hood, the Siva comes equipped with eight amp models and 11 overdrive and fuzz effects. In the amp department, options include a Fullerton ‘63, which was a reverb model produced from ‘63–’67, a Kent ‘61 and a London ‘72, to name but a few. These can be paired with up to 50 available cabs.

Available overdrives include a simulation of the early ‘90s Horseman, as well as reproductions of the hard-clipping Big Cheese, the high-gain Shredder and the Interfax HP-1’s Harmonicator.

Image 1 of 2 Smooth Hound Innovations Siva (Image credit: Smooth Hound Innovations) Image 2 of 2 Smooth Hound Innovations Siva (Image credit: Smooth Hound Innovations)

A Spring Reverb, Ana Echo, Chorus, Flanger and Wah appear alongside an array of other effects, with a simple one-button looper, polyphonic tuner and noise gate with variable threshold also making the cut.

In practice, the Siva is manipulated using a single control knobs which can be used to stack amp, cabs and effects in any desired combination, with tonal fine-tuning achievable through added filters and EQs. See it in action above.

The Smooth Hound Innovations Siva is available now for £989 (approx. $1,395).

Head over to Smooth Hound Innovations to find out more.