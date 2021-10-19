Snark launches $20 USB-rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner

Snark has launched its latest accessory, a rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner.

Chargeable via any standard USB port, the Snark Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is able to deliver “weeks to months of regular use” at full charge, the company says.

Powered by Snark's proprietary tuning software, the tuner offers a “lightning speed response”, which the company says stays accurate even when tuning lower register instruments like baritone guitars and extended-range basses. It also features fully chromatic pitch calibration between 415-466Hz.

(Image credit: Snark)

The tuner also boasts a newly developed rubber coating – which Snark says helps isolate and dampen microphonic vibrations in noisy environments – and a fully rotatable display with an easy-to-read, high-resolution LCD screen.

Additionally, it features vulcanized rubber collar joints – made of the same material used in car tires – designed to withstand “all the rigors of hard touring”.

The Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is available now for $20. For more information, head to Snark.