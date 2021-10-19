Trending

Snark launches $20 USB-rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner

By

The company's latest tuner promises “weeks to months of regular use” at full charge, fully chromatic pitch calibration between 415-466Hz, and an easy-to-read, high-resolution LCD display

(Image credit: Snark)

Snark has launched its latest accessory, a rechargeable clip-on guitar tuner.

Chargeable via any standard USB port, the Snark Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is able to deliver “weeks to months of regular use” at full charge, the company says.

Powered by Snark's proprietary tuning software, the tuner offers a “lightning speed response”, which the company says stays accurate even when tuning lower register instruments like baritone guitars and extended-range basses. It also features fully chromatic pitch calibration between 415-466Hz.

(Image credit: Snark)

The tuner also boasts a newly developed rubber coating – which Snark says helps isolate and dampen microphonic vibrations in noisy environments – and a fully rotatable display with an easy-to-read, high-resolution LCD screen.

Additionally, it features vulcanized rubber collar joints – made of the same material used in car tires – designed to withstand “all the rigors of hard touring”.

The Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner is available now for $20. For more information, head to Snark.

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.