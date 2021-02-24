SoCal punk legends The Offspring announce first new album in close to a decade, Let the Bad Times Roll

It’s been close to a decade since we’ve heard new music from the Offspring. But now the SoCal punk rockers have announced the release of their 10th studio album, Let the Bad Times Roll, on April 16.

The band – singer Dexter Holland, electric guitar player Noodles, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse – wrote and recorded the new music over the course of the last several years at various locations, including their Huntington Beach, California studio. It’s their third record with producer Bob Rock (Metallica, Mötley Crüe).

In advance of the album's release, the Offspring have unveiled the lyric video for the title track, which you can check out above.

(Image credit: Concord Records)

Regarding the sentiment behind the song, Holland said, “I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘fuck it’ and it's really scary.”

Added Noodles, “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let the bad times roll!’ ”

Let the Bad Times Roll is available for preorder here.