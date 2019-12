Sock-puppet band Socknot have released the video for their song “Wait in Bleach,” which hilariously parodies Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed.”

Check out their video, made by SockPuppetParody, below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

If you just can't get enough sock puppets, check out this sock-puppet parody of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Of course, it's called "Master of Sock Puppets." Enjoy!