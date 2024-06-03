“Enhanced features at more affordable prices”: Solar Guitars brings premium metal guitar specs to new $599 lineup

The Old Englund-founded Solar Guitars has just introduced two new models, the AB2.6CAR and AB2.6C MKII, which promise to deliver “enhanced features at more affordable prices.”

These two models' distinctive feature is their locking tuners, previously unavailable on 2 Series instruments. According to VP and product developer Joe Delaney, “It’s great to have real Solar brand guitars at this price, and locking tuners is a major upgrade to functionality for fixed bridge models. These are totally pro instruments at a killer price.”

From a construction standpoint, the new 25.5" scale Solar guitars models feature a distinctive cutaway scoop, a basswood body, a rosewood fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo frets, and a maple neck.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars) (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

In addition, it comes equipped with a set of Solar Standard pickups with Alnico magnets, five-way blade pickup switching, and Solar locking tuners.

The AB2.6CAR MKII is available in candy apple finish, while the AB2.6C comes in carbon matte black.

Coming in at $599, the new AB2.6CAR and AB2.6C MKII models are well below the X1.6KW's $1,399 price tag.

For more information, visit Solar Guitars.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just last month, Solar Guitars released a new model in collaboration with Crowbar and Down guitarist Kirk Windstein. The X1.6KW was built specifically with the metal veteran's preferences in mind, with a pointy design, EMG 81 and 85 humbuckers, and a New Orleans-coded fleur-de-lis inlay at the 12th fret.