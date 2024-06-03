“Enhanced features at more affordable prices”: Solar Guitars brings premium metal guitar specs to new $599 lineup

By
published

With the addition of locking tuners, Solar's latest models position themselves as “pro instruments at a killer price”

Solar Guitars AB2.6CAR and AB2.6C MKII
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The Old Englund-founded Solar Guitars has just introduced two new models, the AB2.6CAR and AB2.6C MKII, which promise to deliver “enhanced features at more affordable prices.”

These two models' distinctive feature is their locking tuners, previously unavailable on 2 Series instruments. According to VP and product developer Joe Delaney, “It’s great to have real Solar brand guitars at this price, and locking tuners is a major upgrade to functionality for fixed bridge models. These are totally pro instruments at a killer price.”

Solar Guitars AB2.6C MKII model
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

