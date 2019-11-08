Solar Guitars debuts Ola Englund's outrageously well-spec'd Artist Limited Edition range

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars continues to add to its ever-growing line of electric guitars with his new personal 'Artist Limited Edition' range.

The new line boasts three double cuts and two Vs models.

All guitars sport a swamp ash body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile, ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets, Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, one volume control, a five-way switch and distressed / aged hardware.

There’s also a 25.5-inch scale, expect for the seven-string A1.7BD Artist LTD, which has a 26.5-inch scale.

Image 1 of 5 A1.6BD Artist LTD (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 5 A1.6RD Artist LTD (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 5 A1.7BD Artist LTD (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 4 of 5 V1.6RD Artist LTD (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 5 of 5 V1.6BD Artist LTD (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars)

The A1.6BD Artist LTD, A1.7BD Artist LTD and V1.6BD Artist LTD are offered in a Black Open Pore finish, while the A1.6RD Artist LTD and V1.6RD Artist LTD come with a Blood Red Open Pore hue.

The A1.6BD Artist LTD (100 pieces worldwide), A1.6RD Artist LTD (100 pieces worldwide), V1.6BD Artist LTD (50 pieces worldwide) and V1.6RD Artist LTD (50 pieces worldwide) are available for $1,199 each.

The A1.7BD Artist LTD (100 pieces worldwide), is offered for $1,299.

For more information, head to Solar Guitars.