Solar Guitars debuts first Sustainiac-equipped six- and seven-string A1 models

Solar Guitars, the brand helmed by YouTube metal maestro Ola Englund, has unveiled two new Sustainiac-loaded electrics: the six-string A1.6FRCAR Sustainiac and seven-string A1.7FRON Sustainiac.

Both instruments are loaded with Sustainiac’s Stealth Pro pickup, which essentially allows the player to flick a switch and sustain a note for as long as they desire (or the battery power lasts).

As usual, the Sustainiac installation requires two additional toggle switch controls – in this case, positioned near the usual tone and volume knobs. These engage the pickup and octave selection, respectively.

There’s also a Duncan Solar bridge humbucker and, in a change from the regular A1 spec, this can now be coil-split using a push-pull pot concealed under the tone control.

Otherwise, the builds remain faithful to the specs of their non-Sustainiac siblings, featuring alder bodies, three piece maple necks and ebony ‘boards.

There’s also some decent hardware onboard, including Floyd Rose 1000 bridges, locking tuners and (seemingly obligatory, in current metal guitars) handy Luminlay side dots.

You can pick up the A1.6FRCAR Sustainiac for $1,199, while the A1.7FRON Sustainiac costs $1,299, all available direct from Solar (though the six-string appears to have quickly sold out).

