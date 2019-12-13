Solar Guitars unveils four sleek and highly affordable seven-strings

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars continues its steady release stream of impressive metal electric guitars with four new affordable seven-strings.
The new V2.7C and E2.7C boast mahogany bodies, three-piece maple necks with thin C profiles and ebony fingerboards with 24 super jumbo frets.
Both models also feature a 25.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 tuners, a Tune-o-matic bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, a three-way toggle switch, single volume control and a tone knob with a push-pull for coil-split.
The V2.7C and E2.7C come in Carbon Black Matte finishes with a gigbag, at a price of $777 each.
The A1.7TBR features a swamp ash body veneer, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.
There’s also a 26.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, an EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups and single volume and tone controls with a five-way switch.
The A1.7TBR is available in a Trans Blood Red Matte finish for $1,199.
The A2.7W, meanwhile, sports a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and a maple fingerboard with 24 super jumbo frets.
Other features include a 26.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 tuners, a Tune-o-matic bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, single volume and tone controls and a five-way switch.
The A2.7W sells for $749 in a White Matte finish.
For more information on all the new models, head to Solar Guitars.