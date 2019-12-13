Solar Guitars unveils four sleek and highly affordable seven-strings

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars continues its steady release stream of impressive metal electric guitars with four new affordable seven-strings.

The new V2.7C and E2.7C boast mahogany bodies, three-piece maple necks with thin C profiles and ebony fingerboards with 24 super jumbo frets.

Both models also feature a 25.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 tuners, a Tune-o-matic bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, a three-way toggle switch, single volume control and a tone knob with a push-pull for coil-split.

The V2.7C and E2.7C come in Carbon Black Matte finishes with a gigbag, at a price of $777 each.

Image 1 of 4 V2.7C (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 4 E2.7C (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 4 A1.7TBR (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars) Image 4 of 4 A2.7W (Image credit: courtesy of Solar Guitars)

The A1.7TBR features a swamp ash body veneer, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also a 26.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, an EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups and single volume and tone controls with a five-way switch.

The A1.7TBR is available in a Trans Blood Red Matte finish for $1,199.

The A2.7W, meanwhile, sports a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and a maple fingerboard with 24 super jumbo frets.

Other features include a 26.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 tuners, a Tune-o-matic bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, single volume and tone controls and a five-way switch.

The A2.7W sells for $749 in a White Matte finish.

For more information on all the new models, head to Solar Guitars.