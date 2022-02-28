Solar Guitars introduces a trio of strikingly finished bass models

Solar Guitars – the brand founded by metalhead and YouTuber Ola Englund – has unveiled the latest additions to its bass guitar lineup: the matte-finished AB2.4ON, AB2.4S and AB2.5GN.

The four-string side of the drop is headed up by the AB2.4ON and AB2.4S models, which arrive with bold Orange Neon Matte and Silver Matte colorways.

Both feature AB bodies composed from alder, as well as a 34” scale length. Other universal specs include Solar active pickups, black hardware, a fixed bridge and an onboard control circuit comprised of Volume, Balance, Bass and Treble parameters.

However, while the Orange AB2.4ON features a five-piece maple/jatoba bolt-on neck with an ebony fretboard, the Silver AB2.4S comes equipped with a three-piece roasted maple neck and a roasted maple ‘board. Both are topped with 24 jumbo frets.

In terms of price, the Orange four-string is the more expensive of the pair, weighing in at $849. The Silver model, meanwhile, carries a price tag of $799.

These are joined by the five-string AB2.5GN, which flashes an equally eye-catching Green Neon Matte finish. It’s essentially an expanded version of its Orange sibling, meaning it features an alder body and a five-piece maple/jatoba bolt-on neck.

Other appointments include an ebony fingerboard adorned with 24 jumbo frets, black hardware, Solar tuners, a fixed bridge and a 35” scale length.

In the pickup department, Solar active pickups once again make the cut, and are at the mercy of Volume, Balance, Bass and Treble knobs.

It is, unsurprisingly, the most expensive model of the lot, and is available for $949.

To find out more, visit Solar Guitars.