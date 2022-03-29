Solar bolsters its baritone lineup with three stealthy six-strings

Solar – the electric guitar brand founded by YouTuber Ola Englund – has announced three new entries to its lineup of baritone guitars.

Comprising the single-cut GC1.6AFBB-27, V-style V2.6FBB Baritone and Explorer-esque E1.6BOP-27, the brand’s latest crop of baritones arrive with a number of stalwart Solar specs, as well as some ultra-stealthy aesthetics.

Highlights from the drop include the muted-yet-striking Flame Black Burst Matte and Black Open Pore colorways, a choice of Fishman Fluence and Duncan Solar humbuckers, versatile switching systems and Solar's trademark 12th fret logo inlay.

Read on to find out more about Solar’s newest baritones.

Solar GC1.6AFBB-27

Image 1 of 2 Solar GC1.6AFBB-27 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Solar GC1.6AFBB-27 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

First on the menu is the single-cut GC1.6AFBB-27, which promises a “precise and professional feature set” comprising an EverTune Constant Tension bridge system, a set-thru neck/body joint and an ebony fretboard adorned with 24 stainless steel frets.

The foundation of the 27”-scale length six-string is composed from an alder body, complemented by a flamed maple veneer, as well as a C-shape maple neck, Luminlay side dots and a Graphite nut.

As for electronics, the GC1.6AFBB-27 is the only new baritone to come equipped with Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, which are wired to a three-way selector switch, two volume controls and one versatile push/pull-loaded tone parameter that serves as a coil split.

The GC1.6AFBB-27, which you can hear in action below, is available now for $1,299.

Solar E1.6BOP-27

Image 1 of 2 Solar E1.6BOP-27 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Solar E1.6BOP-27 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Next up is the Black Open Pore E1.6BOP-27, which features a swamp ash body, three-piece maple neck, an ebony fretboard and 24 stainless steel frets. Aside from the body wood and shape, it shares a similar spec sheet to the GC1.6AFBB-27, meaning it has a 27” scale length, Luminlay side dots and an EverTune bridge.

Further deviations can be found in the pickup department, with the E1.6BOP-27 favoring a pair of Duncan Solar humbuckers. The control layout is also slightly more streamlined, sporting a three-way switch, and sole volume and tone knobs. A push/pull coil-split pot is once again used for the tone parameter.

The E1.6ABOP-27 is available now for $1,299.

Solar V2.6FBB Baritone

Image 1 of 2 Solar V2.6FBB Baritone (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Solar V2.6FBB Baritone (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Last but not least is the V-style V2.6FBB Baritone, which also happens to be the cheapest axe of the trio with a price tag of $799.

Build-wise, it boasts a mahogany body with flamed maple veneer – again, finished in Flame Black Burst Matte – as well as a three-piece maple neck and 24-fret ebony fretboard. It’s got a slightly shorter 26.5” scale length, and also swaps the EverTune system for a tune-o-matic bridge and string-thru-body design.

Other appointments include Solar 18:1 tuners and a pair of Solar Duncan humbuckers, which are at the mercy of a push/pull coil-splitting tone knob and master volume control.

To find out more, visit Solar.