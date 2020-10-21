Solar’s shred-ready Vinter six-string is a beautiful beast of a guitar

Solar Guitars has added to its Type A1 top-of-the-line range with the new A1.6 Vinter electric guitar.

The striking new shred machine boasts elegant contours, deep cutaways and an aggressively-shaped headstock – not to mention a blindingly brilliant pearl white matte finish.

Other features include an alder body, set maple neck and 13.78-inch radius ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo stainless steel frets.

There’s also a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers with volume and tone controls and a three-way blade pickup selector, as well as an EverTune bridge and Solar's high-ratio (18:1) locking tuners.

The Vinter is available for $1,299. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.