SolidGoldFX introduces the Beta-V – an attempt to pack the tone of a hefty Ampeg bass rig into a compact pedal

SolidGoldFX is the Canadian effects firm behind slider-heavy pedals like the Commodore overdrive and Imperial MK II Fuzz. Its latest offering, the Beta-V, has a simpler interface but perhaps a more challenging concept: attempting to squeeze the tones from a sizeable vintage bass rig into a single compact preamp.

In doing so, the firm has tweaked its previous Beta Bass pedal, with warmth and grit being the tonal order of the day.

“Yes, we all know the convenience of a lightweight ‘sub 10 lbs’ bass head that pumps out 500 watts and a neo cab that doesn’t require a roadie crew or chiropractor is great,” acknowledges the SGFX product page.

“But there is something extremely satisfying in the way that big, old Ampeg-style tube setups compress, clip and round out your signal. However, with the BETA-V you can finally have the best of both worlds – bone-shaking mojo-packed dirt, all wrapped up in modern and easy to use convenience.”

(Image credit: Solid Gold FX)

Tonally, then, think rumbling vintage tube amps and everything that might entail running the gamut from Roger Waters through to Bootsy Collins and Lemmy.

Onboard, you’ll find controls for Volume, Presence, Drive and Body, alongside a dial for blending in the LPF (low pass filter). That LPF can be set with a mini-toggle to either a mid-bump or scoop sound, or bypassed completely.

The Presence and Body controls form an active two-band post-gain EQ, which should help sculpt tones without sacrificing the center frequencies.

Finally, the Drive circuit has reportedly been adapted to offer a little more sweep at the outset, giving high-output basses more room to breathe. It should also be helpful if you want to use it as an ‘always on’ low-gain option to add subtler character to your tone. There’s true-bypass switching, to boot, and it’s all handmade in Montreal.

SolidGoldFX isn’t the only firm that’s been thinking about the character of those sizeable bass rigs of yore, though. Ampeg itself recently put out the SGT-DI – an “all in one” preamp and DI pedal that aims to replace your rig.

Expect to pay $199 for the Beta-V. Head to SolidGoldFX (opens in new tab) for more information.