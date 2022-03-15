SolidGoldFX aims to put a fresh spin on the BluesBreaker with new, slider-equipped Commodore overdrive pedal

SolidGoldFX has launched its latest overdrive pedal, a retro-looking beauty called the Commodore.

Equipped with the same slider-driven interface as the company's recent Imperial MKII fuzz pedal, the Commodore was inspired by the beloved Marshall BluesBreaker pedal.

With controls for Volume, Tone, Contour and Drive, the pedal is centered on a low- to mid-gain, asymmetric clipping drive circuit, and aims to provide drive tones that range from "sweet and mellow to hot and spicy."

The Volume and Drive slides are fairly self-explanatory, while the Tone and Contour slides – the latter of which can also be found on the Imperial MKII – offer plenty of tonal tweakability between them.

Though SolidGold says the Commodore is perfect for stacking with other fuzz and 'drive pedals, it's also reportedly capable of dialing in everything from classic Vox chime to vintage "British growl" on its own.

The SolidGoldFX Commodore overdrive pedal runs on 9V power, and also features dual LED indicators, top-mounted jacks, and true-bypass switching. It's available now for $199.

For more info, visit SolidGoldFX.

The Commodore is the latest product SolidGoldFX has unveiled in what's been a rather prolific period for the Canadian company. Aside from this, and the aforementioned Imperial MKII, the company has unveiled the Ether Modulated Reverberator, Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter, LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Modulator, and the EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo – just in the last 12 months.