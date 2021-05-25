SolidGold FX unveils modulation and octave-equipped tape-style delay pedal, the EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo

Montreal-based effects pedal specialist SolidGold FX has unveiled the EMI-III Multi-Head Octave Echo – a feature-packed, tape-style delay pedal that seeks to continue the legacy of its existing Electroman offering.

Building on the foundations of its predecessor, the new-and-improved pedal is described by the brand as its “smallest, most powerful, and by far the most versatile SolidGoldFX delay pedal to date”.

In a bid to reproduce sounds of the past and embrace tones of the future, the EM-III boasts a control layout composed of Time, Repeat, Level, Flutter and Color control knobs, as well as Tap (Warp) and Bypass (Glitch) footswitches.

These controls aim to deliver warm analog-style echoes and modern-voiced delays, with added room for futuristic sonic experimentation.

Image 1 of 4 SolidGoldFX EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo (Image credit: SolidGoldFX) Image 2 of 4 SolidGoldFX EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo (Image credit: SolidGoldFX) Image 3 of 4 SolidGoldFX EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo (Image credit: SolidGoldFX) Image 4 of 4 SolidGoldFX EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo (Image credit: SolidGoldFX)

While the Time, Level Repeat parameters seek to sculpt anything from dancing delays to washy soundscapes, the Color control can be used to dial in either crisp echoes or thin lo-fi tones. The tap-tempo can also be used for off-the-cuff time manipulations.

Elsewhere, the Flutter control introduces the EMI-III’s delay modulation function, which can be turned left for chorus-like creations or cranked right for a faster, vibrato-like sound.

A versatile multi-functional toggle switch also appears, allowing users to either flick between three delay heads or engage the octave head, the latter of which will add a lower octave to the primary delay line.

Other controls include the footswitchable Warp and Glitch, which can be used to trigger instant self-oscillating swells or retro, tape-snapping sounds.

The SolidGoldFX EMI-III is available now for $209.

Head over to SolidGoldFX for more information.

Recently, SolidGoldFX unveiled its Big Muff-style gated fuzz pedal, the Imperial MKII.