Sophie Lloyd recruits Matt Heafy for Fall of Man – the heavy-riffing second single from her first-ever studio album

Sophie Lloyd has joined forces with Trivium frontman Matt Heafy for her latest heavy-riffing single, Fall of Man, which is lifted from her upcoming debut studio album, Imposter Syndrome.

The track was first teased way back in February last year, when Lloyd revealed she had spent some time recording a music video with Matt Heafy – a music video that will officially arrive next week.

Last November, Lloyd – who recently went on tour with Machine Gun Kelly – announced she’d be releasing her first-ever studio record of original material later this year, with the electric guitar titan previewing the effort by dropping its fiery lead single, Do or Die.

Fall of Man continues the heavy-riffing precedent set by Do or Die with an unwavering energy, dialing in oversized progressions that are decorated with the same mind-melting shred chops that made Lloyd a household name back when she started cutting her teeth with her YouTube covers.

Lloyd, who says working with Heafy was a “dream come true”, once again shows that she is as adept at writing songs as she is covering them, with her blistering electric guitar passages culminating in the form of a hypnotic guitar solo that doubles as an exploration of her Kiesel’s fretboard.

“Trivium have been one of my favorite bands since I was a kid,” Lloyd said of Heafy’s involvement in Fall of Man. “I used to dye my own Trivium T-shirts and wear them every day.”

Heafy finds himself plenty busy throughout the track as well, flexing his vocal prowess and serving up the parts that he wrote and recorded while streaming live on Twitch in front of fans, who were able to provide real-time feedback.

“Sophie Lloyd is an immensely talented force of a musician and songwriter,” Heafy reflected. “I recall first seeing Sophie’s guitar playing online and being truly blown away – so having been a fan of Sophie’s for several years, I was honored when asked to guest on an upcoming track.

“When I learned that Trivium had been a long-time favorite band of Sophie’s, I was humbled and appreciative.”

As for the song itself, Lloyd noted that – with the help of drummer and co-writer Christopher Painter – she took the opportunity to experiment with unfamiliar time signatures and scales that she doesn’t usually use in her everyday playing.

(Image credit: Black Card Films)

She added, “Also Matt writing and recording the song on Twitch was really cool as we got real-time feedback from fans on what they want to hear. He really elevated the song into a metal masterpiece and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”

It’s the second time in as many tracks that Lloyd has tapped a member of the hard rock/metal ranks for their support, having recruited Inglorious frontman Nathan James for Do or Die.

Imposter Syndrome has been in the works since before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and marks the first entry into Lloyd’s solo studio discography, after the Kiesel endorsee honed her craft delivering shred heavy versions of popular tracks via her YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

There’s still no official release date for Imposter Syndrome, but it’s been confirmed the record will arrive later this year via Lloyd’s own Autumn Records label.