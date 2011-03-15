Soundgarden Streaming Live Album

Reuniting after a 13-year absence, Soundgarden—Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron—are releasing their first-ever collection of live tracks, Live on I-5, on March 22nd through UMe. Stream the full album from Soundgarden’s Facebook page at this location and pre-order the album at the band's official online store.

Titled Live on I-5—a reference to the Interstate 5 which runs up and down the West Coast—the new collection compiles live tracks from a 1996. This carefully selected compilation includes “Spoonman,” “Rusty Cage,” “Burden In My Hand,” "Jesus Christ Pose" and “Black Hole Sun” (performed by Chris Cornell solo). As a bonus, the disc includes two covers: The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” and The Stooges’ “Search & Destroy.” The band took recording engineer Adam Kasper with them on the West Coast leg of this tour—which is the first time they ever recorded any live shows—where they rented a mobile 24-track machine/truck and recorded the gigs on 2" tape. Soundgarden had always intended to release it as a live record soon after the tour, but disbanded and the tapes were left in the closet of Studio X in Seattle (now called Bad Animals).