Soungarden Post 'King Animal' Album Art, Trailer

Reunited grunge band Soundgarden have just unveiled the album art and track listing for their new album, King Animal, as well as a brand-new trailer (See below).

Co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper (Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Pearl Jam), King Animal marks the band's first new album of all-original material since 1996's Down on the Upside (buy on iTunes). The first single from the new album, aptly titled "Been Away Too Long," is due out September 27.

Fans got a taste of new Soundgarden material earlier this year in the form of "Live to Rise," which appeared on the soundtrack to the film The Avengers. Frontman Chris Cornell, however, was quick to caution fans against thinking that particular song represented the direction of the band's new album, telling Seattle radio station KISW, "Some of the songs on our new album are pretty far left of center, and sort of zero in on more of a hardcore Soundgarden fan and not necessarily a family that goes to see a film like that. "

King Animal is due out November 13.

King Animal Track Listing: