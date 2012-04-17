Squackett, Featuring Chris Squire and Steve Hackett, to Release Debut Album, 'A Life Within A Day,' May 29

Two prog-rock legends — bassist Chris Squire and guitarist Steve Hackett — have gotten together to form a new band, Squackett.

Their debut album, A Life Within A Day, will be released May 29 via Esoteric Antenna.

Squackett also will release a limited-edition 7-inch single — "Sea of Smiles" backed with "Perfect Love Song" — April 21 as part of International Record Store Day.

The pair got together about four years ago when Squire, the only Yes member to appear on every Yes album, was working on a solo album. Someone put him in touch with Hackett, who originally came to prominence as a member of Genesis and later worked with another member of Yes, Steve Howe, in GTR.

Once the duo started working together, Squackett was born.

“It was very much about a bunch of pals swapping notes and anecdotes,” Hackett says. “I would say if people are looking for uncountable time signatures, in the main that’s not what this album holds. I think the songs are more simple and direct.”

“It has a flavor to it that is reminiscent of a few things from different artists,” Squire adds. “There is some clever prog-rock stuff in there, some jazzy bits but there are parts that have vocal harmonies like Crosby, Stills and Nash.”

A Life Within A Day tracklisting:

01. A Life Within a Day

02. Tall Ships

03. Divided Self

04. Aliens

05. Sea of Smiles

06. The Summer Backwards

07. Storm Chaser

08. Can't Stop the Rain

09. Perfect Love Song

Look forward to interviews with Squire and Hackett in the weeks leading up to the album's release.