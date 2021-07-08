Fender revives the Squier Paranormal Series for 2021 with stunning new finishes

First announced in 2020, the Squier Paranormal Series revived a host of forgotten Fender electric guitar models for a new era – but before long, they were forgotten once more as production came to an end.

Thankfully, Fender has seen fit to bring the line back for 2021, equipping models like the Toronado, Cyclone, Super-Sonic and Cabronita with fresh finishes not seen on the original run.

It's especially good news for anyone seeking a Baritone Cabronita Telecaster, a model that had started to sell for upwards of $1,000 on the used market in the wake of its production ending.

The range also features an Offset Telecaster and a vintage-styled Jazz Bass configuration.

All these new models feature poplar bodies available in two finishes (except the Offset Tele, which boasts three stunning looks), and C-shaped, gloss-finished maple necks, as well as either string-through-body hardtail bridges or Stratocaster tremolos.

The new guitars and basses will be available from October 2021, and it's worth noting that each one has seen a modest price hike over the original series. That's demand for ya.

Here's a lowdown on each model in the refreshed range.

Squier Paranormal Toronado ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Toronado in Mystic Seafoam (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Toronado in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

The Toronado was first launched back in 1998, and teamed a modified offset shape with dual humbuckers. Its Squier revival features a slim, gloss-finished C-shaped neck with Gibson-like 24.75” scale length, hardtail bridge, and individual volume and tone controls for its pair of high-output Atomic humbuckers.

Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster ($429)

Image 1 of 3 Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster in Olympic White (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster in Shell Pink (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde (Image credit: Fender)

Something of a cult favorite among alt-rockers, the Offset Telecaster combines Tele specs with the Jazzmaster body shape. The most affordable incarnation yet boasts two Fender-Designed Alnico single coils, string-through-body hardtail bridge and gloss-finished slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Cyclone ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cyclone in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cyclone in Pearl White (Image credit: Fender)

The Cyclone dates back to 1997, with a Mustang-inspired shape but with a little extra body mass. Squier’s Paranormal version features a poplar body, Stratocaster vintage-style tremolo, Jaguar controls and a trio of Fender-Designed single coils. Like the Toronado, it features a 24.75” scale length and slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic in Shell Pink (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Super-Sonic in Blue Sparkle (Image credit: Fender)

The original reverse-offset Super-Sonic actually began life as a Squier model launched in 1997. This latest version features dual Atomic humbuckers, a C-shape neck profile, narrow 1.5” nut width and vintage-style tremolo. Not to mention that ace reverse headstock.

Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline in Lake Placid Blue (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Cabronita Telecaster Thinline in 2-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Ah, we remember the oh-so-cool 2012 Tele-meets-Gretsch Cabronita Telecaster well. It returns here with a similar semi-hollow look, but a set of Alnico Jazzmaster single coils fill the pickup cavities. Elsewhere, there’s a string-through body hardtail bridge and gloss-finished slim C-shaped neck.

Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster in Surf Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Baritone Cabronita Telecaster in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

A surprise hit in the original Paranormal lineup, this baritone Cabronita features a 27” scale length, as well as the same Alnico single coils that appear on its non-baritone sibling. It packs a solid poplar body, too, not to mention two fresh finishes.

Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 ($429)

Image 1 of 2 Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 in Black (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Squier Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 in 3-Color Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Rather than reviving a forgotten gem, the Paranormal’s sole bass entry channels Fender’s Parallel Universe line-up by equipping a classic outline with radically different specs.

Case in point: the Paranormal Jazz Bass ’54 teams Fender-Designed Jazz Bass pickups with 1954 Precision Bass styling. It features a C-shaped neck profile, narrow 1.5” nut width, vintage-style bridge and tuning machines, dual concentric volume and tone controls and a ’50s-style pickguard. Oh, and that 'guard now comes in gold on the Black-finished model. Mmm.

For more info on all the new releases, head on over to Fender.