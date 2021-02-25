St. Vincent's new album, Daddy's Home, rumored to be released May 14

A new advertising campaign by St. Vincent appears to have revealed the name and release date of her forthcoming album.

As reported by Exclaim!, the LP looks to be entitled Daddy's Home – a theory all but proven by several fans online, who have shared images of a St. Vincent poster that has appeared at several locations.

“Who's Your Daddy?” the poster reads. “St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected.”

The poster signs off, “So sit back, light up, and by all means have a bourbon waiting, because DADDY'S HOME.”

According to the poster, Daddy's Home will be released May 14 via Loma Vista Recordings.

St. Vincent was quick to throw fans off the trail, tweeting “Nothing to see here” shortly after the speculation arose.

Nothing to see here.February 24, 2021

Prior to this news, St. Vincent last year told Mojo that new music was “locked and loaded for 2021,” describing her forthcoming record as “a tectonic shift”.

“I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity,” she said. “I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other – Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

Following 2017's Masseduction, Daddy's Home will be St. Vincent's first album in four years.