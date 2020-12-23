St. Vincent continues her streak of stellar covers with an acoustic take on The Beatles’ Martha My Dear

We’ve seen St. Vincent cover everything from Nine Inch Nails’ Piggy to Tool’s Forty Six & 2 to Led Zeppelin’s Dancing Days and Stairway to Heaven, and even Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing.

Now the guitarist born Annie Clark has tackled The Beatles’ Martha My Dear, from the band’s 1968 White Album, for an acoustic guitar performance on the virtual Ally Coalition Annual Talent Show on December 21.

The Ally Coalition Annual Talen Show was streamed online for free from producer, songwriter and musician Jack Antonoff’s Twitch channel.

The event, which raised funds for homeless LGBTQ youth in the US, also featured performances by Sleater-Kinney and Hayley Williams, among others.

You can check out St. Vincent’s Martha My Dear above, and learn more about the Ally Coalition over at theallycoalition.org.