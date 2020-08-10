Watch St. Vincent rock a backstage acoustic cover of Tool’s Forty Six & 2

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has been on a classic-rock tear lately, posting electric and acoustic guitar covers of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing and Led Zeppelin’s Dancing Days and Stairway to Heaven.

Now the artist, who ranked on our round-up of the past decade’s best guitarists, is back with another off-the-cuff cover, this time something more contemporary: Tool’s Forty Six & 2.

TOOL as preshow warm-up during MASSEDUCTION solo tour. Pink bunnysuit hanging in background. Will always love this band. Miss you guys. St. Vincent A photo posted by @st_vincent on Aug 6, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

Clark posted the old clip to Instagram with the caption: “TOOL as preshow warm-up during MASSEDUCTION solo tour. Pink bunnysuit hanging in background. Will always love this band. Miss you guys.”

You can check it out above, and who knows – perhaps one day we’ll see Clark rocking an Adam Jones Silverburst Les Paul alongside her awesome signature Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent.