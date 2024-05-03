“I’ve typically been afraid of Strats just because they carry so much baggage”: How a gift from Mike McCready helped change St. Vincent’s relationship with the Stratocaster

By Janelle Borg
( Total Guitar )
Contributions from
Jenna Scaramanga
 published

Listen to the song that St. Vincent reveals begged for a Strat moment

Annie Clarke, aka St. Vincent, performs live on stage at Brixton Academy on October 17, 2017 in London, England
(Image credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

St. Vincent may not be the first guitarist to come to mind when coming up with names of Fender Stratocaster players. However, that might have to change: on her new album All Born Screaming, St. Vincent played one of Mike McCready's signature Strats – an experience that lead to something of an epiphany.

“Mike McCready from Pearl Jam gave me one of his amazing signature Strats,” St. Vincent reveals in the new issue of Total Guitar. “And I played that on the record a bit. I’ve typically been afraid of Strats just because they carry so much baggage, but there were certain songs on this record that was like, ‘A Strat is exactly what needs to happen here, so a Strat it shall be!’

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from