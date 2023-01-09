Willow has been in the studio with St. Vincent – and a Fender Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster

Pop-punk star Willow has shared an image of St. Vincent in the studio, implying the two artists are working on music together.

The artist posted a photograph that shows Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) plugging up some patch cables in a bank of rack-mounted units next to a mixing desk, alongside the phrase ‘< circutcircus >’ [sic]. St Vincent’s official account also commented below the image, “Call me patchbay princess.”

Whatever the project is, it looks likely to feature the Fender Custom Shop Mike McCready 1960 Stratocaster in the foreground of the shot, which was procured by Clark late last year (opens in new tab).

Willow has previously spoken about her admiration for St. Vincent and has long favored Clark’s signature guitar – the Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent.

“I love St. Vincent,” Willow told Guitar World last year. “She’s one of my favorite musicians ever. The guitar is super-sleek and light, plus the action is low, which I love. It is very easy to move with and play.

“I feel like a lot of guitars are a bit harder to dance and move with. The St. Vincent signature is so comfortable in that sense. It’s such an inspiring guitar to play, even more so because I know it’s one she designed. She is one of my idols still to this day.”

Willow has fine form in collaborators. Covet guitarist Yvette Young supplied Willow with a custom-painted St. Vincent guitar around the release of her track Transparent Soul back in 2021, and Young also previously gifted Willow one of her own signatures, the Ibanez YY10 Yvette Young.

Meanwhile, Willow has performed or recorded with Yungblud, Travis Barker, garage rockers Cherry Glazerr and recently guested onstage with Smashing Pumpkins to cover the band’s classic tune Cherub Rock.

There’s no official word on the nature of her collaboration with St. Vincent, so we’ll have to hold tight to see if it’s a standalone session or part of a larger project.

Willow’s last album <COPINGMECHANISM> only arrived last fall and Clark hasn’t previously used many guest spots on her own records, so our money is on the session finding its home on a single.